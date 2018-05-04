YouTube

If his starring role in the Bill Simmons Andre the Giant documentary and the recent increase in WWE legends being weirdly gung-ho about it didn’t clue you in, a report from TMZ on Friday morning spoke it plain: the inevitable return to WWE of Hulk Hogan is “almost a done deal.”

Explanation #1: Saudi Arabia asked them to, which seems appropriate.

In fact, we’re told when the WWE made plans for an event in Saudi Arabia, one of the members of the royal family specifically asked for Hulk to participate. Ultimately, Hulk didn’t go … but it triggered a dialogue between the two sides.

Explanation #2: Some kids thought it would be a good idea.