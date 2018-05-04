If his starring role in the Bill Simmons Andre the Giant documentary and the recent increase in WWE legends being weirdly gung-ho about it didn’t clue you in, a report from TMZ on Friday morning spoke it plain: the inevitable return to WWE of Hulk Hogan is “almost a done deal.”
Explanation #1: Saudi Arabia asked them to, which seems appropriate.
In fact, we’re told when the WWE made plans for an event in Saudi Arabia, one of the members of the royal family specifically asked for Hulk to participate. Ultimately, Hulk didn’t go … but it triggered a dialogue between the two sides.
Explanation #2: Some kids thought it would be a good idea.
Our sources say WWE was paying close attention to Hulk’s speech at the Boys & Girls Club this week — in which he said he wanted to help educate kids to not use the same language he did — because they wanted to see how it was received. It went well with the crowd which gave Hogan a loud ovation.
In the couple weeks, WWE had a PPV with no women and are planning to bring back a racist. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
WWE’s really doubling down on only wanting white, male fans.
Gosh Uproxx, with all of the controversy surrounding Saudi Arabia’s gender politics and WWE’s newly rediscovered love of overt racism, it sure would be nice to have some women and/or people of color on the With Spandex writing staff (that’s not a swipe at Brandon; I’m guessing he would agree with me on that).
That’s right Uproxx! You’re awful scum who are racist and sexist unless you pay me a lot of money! Then you’re not.
Signed,
Jesse Jackson
Female writers for with spandex havent had the best of times IIRC
@Charles Bronson Emily and LaToya were really well-received
I cant remember who but wasnt someone not that long ago constantly berated for their WS articles?
@Charles Bronson if you’re talking about female writers, Danielle always got a lot of crap from the commenters. I’m not sure why; I always enjoyed her articles. Emily, LaToya, and Elle all seemed to be well-liked (and justifiably so).
I always felt like Danielle got shit on for no good reason.
Feature him on the Network if you want, WWE … but do we really need to see him in a continuing on-screen role during RAW?
Man, fuck Vince, fuck Hulk, and fuck anyone enabling this shit
I have nothing against Saudi Arabia, but man, they are sure making it hard for to not hate them for what they are doing to WWE. The GRR was a joke. If I paid for WM34 tickets I would be pissed. I still feel robbed just watching from home to see such a sad show bought and paid for by rich guys with fucked up laws and norms that spit in the face of the progression of our culture. I know, baby steps are good, I just dont see these steps leading to anything other than WWE showing they have a price and always will cave for the right amount.
And Hulk Hogan can go fuck himself, hes a racist pos.
Yes, what Hogan said was terrible. But I think he should have a chance to show he’s changed.
If you want, we can end the “racist garbage person” portion of his ban and begin the “Starrcade ’97” portion. Then we’ll head into the portion marked [checks notes] “everything else he did behind the scenes for his entire career”.
Old ass dudes who’ve been shit their entire lives don’t change. Anything Hogan is doing now is simply because he’s lived his life as a shameless self promoter willing to step on whomever to get attention and money. It sucks that the WWE continues to be complicit in that behavior, and it sucks that WWE’s lesser fans still think the leathery fuck is anything to be proud of.
There were great reasons to tell Hogan to fuck off and go away forever well before any tapes ever came out. We got a brief respite, but I guess Vince has seen that it’s cool to be trash in public again.
“Racist” is the new “n-word”.
Maybe I’m not reading this right or it’s supposed to be a joke, but are you actually suggesting that people who literally call other people the n-word are the true victims?
If so, you may be the snowflakiest snowflake that ever snowflaked.
The sad part is he’s going to get “we remember you” pops instead of, like, “you’re a racist” chants. Fuck Hogan, even if he wasn’t racist, he has nothing left in the tank but “I slammed Andre the Giant” and “brother”. Maybe he’s misidentify the venue as the Silverdome again.