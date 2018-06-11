Hulk Hogan Says His WWE Return’s Moving ‘Quite Quickly’

Same, Ric. Same.

Our “when’s Hulk Hogan’s inevitable return to WWE happening” nightmare watch continues. Last month we shared a story about how Saudi Arabia’s Greatest Royal Rumble had made Hogan’s wrestling return ‘almost a done deal.’ Now we have Chris Van Vliet talking to Hogan and Ric Flair at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood (Florida) before a “Legends Of The Ring” event and finding out that the almost done deal is moving “quite quickly.” The quote:

“Things are moving in that direction quite quickly. It’s all about execution and timing and the right place and the right time but things are good.”

You can watch the video below, featuring Hogan wearing the best shirt WCW ever made for him. And a happy Ric Flair, in case you thought that screencap gag was serious.

