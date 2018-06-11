Same, Ric. Same.
Our “when’s Hulk Hogan’s inevitable return to WWE happening” nightmare watch continues. Last month we shared a story about how Saudi Arabia’s Greatest Royal Rumble had made Hogan’s wrestling return ‘almost a done deal.’ Now we have Chris Van Vliet talking to Hogan and Ric Flair at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood (Florida) before a “Legends Of The Ring” event and finding out that the almost done deal is moving “quite quickly.” The quote:
“Things are moving in that direction quite quickly. It’s all about execution and timing and the right place and the right time but things are good.”
You can watch the video below, featuring Hogan wearing the best shirt WCW ever made for him. And a happy Ric Flair, in case you thought that screencap gag was serious.
That has to be the most unflattering screen grab of Ric I’ve ever seen.
Finally, we’ll get Hogan v. Cena to main event Wrestlemania 35!
Is this like when he claimed that they were in talks, then WWE said that they were in fact not? I hope so, because no one needs Hogan around wrestling.
Serious question … When he says “return”, could he possibly just mean Network stuff (like making a Hogan collection available, or getting a “Table for 3” invitation)? He can’t actually mean a match; what the hell can he do in a ring now, anyway?
I’d be fine with him just doing Network stuff
There’s enough old racists in WWE, surely we don’t need one more back.
He sucks