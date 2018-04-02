The Aces And Ehs Of Impact Wrestling Crossroads And Feast Or Fired 2018

Hello, and welcome back to (weekly-ish) Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. Who loves ya, baby? Me, the person who gets down to the nitty and the especially gritty of Impact Wrestling (every week-ish) just for you. It’s getting harder and harder to write about this show, despite it technically being better than it was just a few months ago. Which is why you get two weeks for the price of one this time. (You can expect a double dose of the last two episodes of March as well, relatively soon.)

But how many times can a person say, “This match was fine.” you know? Luckily, the free-per-view Crossroads technically allows me a short break from that, because the talent actually comes to play this time around. (I think I’m supposed to make some lazy Bone Thugs n Harmony reference here, but that’s not really my style, y’all.) Some might call it a “turning point,” but that’s something else entirely. Plus, Feast or Fired is usually fun, all things considered.

Previously: You might not have noticed, but it was the Crossroads go-home show. With an EC3/Tyrus “match” I’m still not 100 percent sure wasn’t my own personal fever dream.

