Impact Wrestling Fired Alberto El Patron Over The Weekend

The bizarre adventures of Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio) continued over the weekend in New Orleans as the former WWE superstar turned Impact Wrestling star was fired after he no-showed the Impact vs. Lucha Underground event on Friday night.

IMPACT Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its agreement with Alberto El Patron, effective immediately. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 8, 2018

El Patron was scheduled to take part in a tag-team main event with Austin Aries, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix, but never showed up, resulting in a triple threat match instead. The crowd at the event gave Alberto the Tommaso Ciampa treatment, with a “F*ck Del Rio” chant while Austin Aries pretty much summed up the feelings of the locker room perfectly with his reaction in the ring.