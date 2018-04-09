Impact Wrestling Fired Alberto El Patron Over The Weekend

The bizarre adventures of Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio) continued over the weekend in New Orleans as the former WWE superstar turned Impact Wrestling star was fired after he no-showed the Impact vs. Lucha Underground event on Friday night.
El Patron was scheduled to take part in a tag-team main event with Austin Aries, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix, but never showed up, resulting in a triple threat match instead. The crowd at the event gave Alberto the Tommaso Ciampa treatment, with a “F*ck Del Rio” chant while Austin Aries pretty much summed up the feelings of the locker room perfectly with his reaction in the ring.
I will never understand the high regard for Del Rio. His matches have gotten lazy, and he seems like a royal pain.
I was never high on him. I always thought he was a flat character who wrestled ‘meh’ matches.
He’s the Spanish version of Jinder Mahal: great physique, boring wrestler.
PWInsider says he isn’t in NOLA any more, WWE haven’t been in contact recently and they maybe couldn’t do yet anyway, and I really doubt a company that let go two guys accused of violence against women in the last few months would go straight in for Alberto.
Del Rio was only ever as good as Ricardo Rodriguez’ golden pipes made him out to be.