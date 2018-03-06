Alberto El Patron/Del Rio has seen his fair shares of ups and downs since leaving WWE (for the second time) in 2016.
El Patron got engaged to Paige, was suspended from Global Force Wrestling due to an investigation (he was later cleared) into an airport incident involving Paige, was stripped as the company’s heavyweight champion. (And somewhere along the way, the engagement was broken off.)
Despite the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion teasing retirement in 2019, rumors are circulating that he could return to WWE after a reported meeting with Vince McMahon at WWE headquarters, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.
According to the report, El Patron arrived at WWE headquarters in Connecticut to film an interview for an upcoming Rey Mysterio project. He also reportedly met with McMahon, where Johnson notes there have been “rumblings” that the boss would be in favor of El Patron returning to the company.
El Patron’s deal expires next month, according to the report, which could open up a return after WrestleMania. The possibility the 40-year-old El Patron arrives in McMahon’s company for a third time seems strange with relative success in Impact Wrestling after a forgetful return to WWE.
He also publicly trash Triple H and the company throughout his tumultuous relationship with Paige while she was still a WWE employee and he toured the indies. That’s never stopped talented wrestlers from heading back to WWE, and it likely won’t now. Alberto claims he has buried the hatchet with all of the higher-ups in WWE, but it does make for an awkward return should it happen. And of course, fans aren’t too fond of seeing El Patron these days, not even in Impact.
Hard pass.
+1. Alberto adds nothing.
AAA actually just today announced Alberto for Triplemania in August, but he’s no-showed them for all kinds of inventive reasons before.
Also worth noting that in the interview where he said he’d made his peace with WWE he claimed it was Paige who coerced him into the attacks – and this was not only after she’d returned but right after her injury. I wonder if she’s been making any phone calls to Stamford today.
Oh god no!
This seems incredibly dumb, for many reasons, not the least of which (or perhaps most important reason why) is the amount of serious investment they’ve put into Paige, in her return, and her in recovery.
Keep ADR away from Paige, far away.
This would truly cement ADR as Randy Orton’s Non-union Mexican equivalent
Add him to the US Title match at Fastlane & we can have the North America Randy Ortons Trifecta
Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. For which Eddie Guerrero gave the world such charisma, a void was created that equally pulls it back into the aether. That is Del Rio.
For once I agree with Trump- Mexico is not sending us their best people.
Fuck.This.Company.
WTF? For having a meeting?
ADR; for me, is the most cardboard “main eventer” outside of Randy Orton. I tried and wanted to like him, but he’s just never elicited a reaction from me.
He had that one little stint as a face where I kinda started to like him. It was when Ricardo was getting over. I was probably just relieved that he stopped being a terrible terrible heel.
He seems to have a respectable international draw or at least from Mexico. Vince forgives all if profit is involved.
Does he actually draw? I don’t know of one person (IRL or online) that has ever said anything remotely positive about Del Rio in WWE. He had some momentum outside of WWE after the slapping incident. But after his last run in WWE, the drama with Paige, and all of the no-shows on the Indies, I cannot see any reason for Vince to rehire this guy.
Oh no. Not Again.
Someone’s gotta win the Greatest Royal Rumble!
The only man in the World that could possibly make Finn Balor look charismatic.
I’m just going to pretend the meeting went like this:
Vince: “I have invested a lot of time and money in Paige. I want you to stay as far away from her as possible. If I ever see you together again I WILL put a hit out on you and no one will ever find the body. Understood?”
ADR: “Yes, sir.”
Are you high? This is Vince McMahon. He’s going to put them in an angle together. Matt Hardy/Edge/Lita ring a bell?