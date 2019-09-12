Impact Wrestling Is Officially Moving To AXS TV

Earlier this week, news broke that Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Impact Wrestling‘s parent company, had acquired a majority stake in AXS TV, the cable channel that currently broadcasts WOW: Women of Wrestling and the American TV version of New Japan Pro Wrestling. As soon as that happened, we all knew that Impact would soon move to that channel, it was just a matter of when. Sure enough, the official announcement has now come, revealing that Impact will begin airing on AXS immediately after their Bound for Glory PPV, which happens on October 20th. They have yet to reveal when the weekly show will air, but surely AXS can do better than Impact’s current slot on Friday nights from 10pm to Midnight.