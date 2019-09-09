The Best And Worst Of WOW 9/7/19: A Mess Of Monsters

WOW: Women of Wrestling is, as the name implies, an all-female wrestling show that airs on Saturdays at 8pm on AXS TV. WOW is the brainchild of David McClane, who previously founded GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, the original 1980s wrestling show that the Netflix comedy is based on. Despite the passage of 30+ years and the inclusion of more established wrestling talents, WOW still contains much of the spirit of GLOW, for both good and bad.

I previously made a short-lived effort to recap the first televised season of WOW back in January, but it didn’t work out because I didn’t actually have AXS TV, and it was just too hard to keep up without it. But now I do have access to AXS, so I’ll be providing the Best and Worst of WOW going forward, at least through the end of this season.

Best: Tessa Blanchard Forever

Tessa Blanchard is the WOW champion, and while I kind of wish she had a tiara like on GLOW, I have to admit that a purple title belt goes better with her standard “heel street clothes” uniform of a black T-shirt, tight jeans, and high-heeled boots. Tessa is genuinely one of the best wrestlers of her generation, and the palpable sense that she thinks she’s a too good for WOW works great for her heel character. Because here’s the thing: she’s really not too good for WOW. I mean yes, she’s probably better at wrestling than most of the women here, but that’s true almost everywhere she goes.

Tessa Blanchard might have a real name, but “My daddy and granddaddy were wrestlers so you can never be as good as me” is only slightly less cartoonish than “I’m from the jungle.” If she ever loses that belt, Tessa and Abilene Maverick, the Governor’s Daughter, should compete for the Tag Team Titles as the Children of Privilege, and they can both brag about who their daddies are. Tessa fits right in here, is my point, but she also elevates the entire show by being here. That she can say exactly that out loud and it’s perfectly in character is what really makes it a match made in heel heaven.