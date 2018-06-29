The Knockout Report: Monsters Attack!

Hello Impact fans and curious rubberneckers! I’m Elle Collins, and this is the Knockout Report. I’ll fill you in on everything that happens in Impact Wrestling, but I’m always going to lead with the Knockouts Division, because they deserve it. You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. You can watch Impact Wrestling on Pop every Thursday at 8 p.m. Then on Fridays, read this column and share it with everyone you know.
Last week Madison Rayne defeated Taya Valkyrie to become the Number One Contender for the Knockouts Championship, and LAX regained the Tag Team Titles.
Without further ado, here’s the Knockout Report for June 28, 2018.
Ok so I really haven’t watched Impact in a long time but am I correct in saying that the 2 biggest pushes in the company right now are Callihan and Tessa?
Notice Impact has the women for their main events a lot? And that’s great because Tessa and Rayne are doing great. To see Tessa full of herself and get pinned twice, could make her more dangerous. We’ll see how it goes. Can’t wait for Tessa vs Su Yung in the future. I feel the same way about Rich Swann too. Tough to root for after what happened. Loved the Desmond Xavier Matt Sydal match! The Sami unmasking made me think when Hall Nash Syxx ripped of Rey Mysterios.. Slammiversary should be a great show