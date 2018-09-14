The Knockout Report: Scary Monsters, Super Creeps

Impact Wrestling

Hello Impact fans and curious rubberneckers! I’m Elle Collins, and this is the Knockout Report. I’ll fill you in on everything that happens in Impact Wrestling, but I’m always going to lead with the Knockouts Division, because they deserve it. You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. You can watch Impact Wrestling on Pop every Thursday at 8 p.m. Then on Fridays, read this column and share it with everyone you know.

Last week Tessa Blanchard retained her Knockouts Championship in a rematch against Su Yung, but would have been sealed in a coffin without Allie and Kiera Hogan’s help.

Without further ado, here’s the Knockout Report for September 13, 2018.