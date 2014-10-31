It’s Halloween, So Here’s The First Trailer For ‘Jingle All The Way 2’ Starring Santino Marella. What?

Jingle All the Way 2, the perfect holiday snake-sock stuffer.

Hey, have you ever thought to yourself, “Man, I really wish they’d make a sequel to 90s ‘classic’ Jingle All the Way, except with Larry the Cable Guy as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Santino Marella as Sinbad and set in a trailer park?” You have? Really? Wait, are you Vince McMahon? Thank you for reading, sir.

WWE Films announced (threatened) Jingle All the Way 2 back in February and if you were hoping they’d come to their senses since then, well, nope. Here’s a synopsis for what’s sure to be the most memorable Christmas movie sequel since A Christmas Story 2…

“Fun-loving, laid-back dad Larry (Larry The Cable Guy, Cars, Cars 2, your uncle’s favorite fart jokes) is having a bear of a time finding the perfect Christmas gift for his eight-year-old daughter, Noel. The season’s hottest toy, The Harrison Bear, is all sold out, and Noel’s new stepfather wants to keep it that way – so he can be the one to make her holiday wish come true. When Larry learns all Noel wants for Christmas is the bear, he’ll stop at nothing to make his little girl happy and get her the toy of her dreams. Co-starring WWE superstar Santino Marella, Jingle All The Way 2 is heartwarming and hilarious fun for the whole family!”

Here’s a teaser trailer…

Aw, c’mon, you’re not even going to let me know if Santino does the Mario Bros. voice in the movie? How am I expected to make an informed viewing decision until I know that? Hopefully he takes this thing to the next level and plays it like he’s a native Italian speaker who’s been visiting a voice coach – use his actual Canadian accent, but deliver everything in a super stilted way and “accidentally” slip a summafagun! in here and there. Sure, it would make the movie even more terrible than it likely already is, but I’d be amused.

