It’s Halloween, So Here’s The First Trailer For ‘Jingle All The Way 2’ Starring Santino Marella. What?

Jingle All the Way 2, the perfect holiday snake-sock stuffer.
Hey, have you ever thought to yourself, “Man, I really wish they’d make a sequel to 90s ‘classic’ Jingle All the Way, except with Larry the Cable Guy as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Santino Marella as Sinbad and set in a trailer park?” You have? Really? Wait, are you Vince McMahon? Thank you for reading, sir.
WWE Films announced (threatened) Jingle All the Way 2 back in February and if you were hoping they’d come to their senses since then, well, nope. Here’s a synopsis for what’s sure to be the most memorable Christmas movie sequel since A Christmas Story 2…
“Fun-loving, laid-back dad Larry (Larry The Cable Guy, Cars, Cars 2, your uncle’s favorite fart jokes) is having a bear of a time finding the perfect Christmas gift for his eight-year-old daughter, Noel. The season’s hottest toy, The Harrison Bear, is all sold out, and Noel’s new stepfather wants to keep it that way – so he can be the one to make her holiday wish come true. When Larry learns all Noel wants for Christmas is the bear, he’ll stop at nothing to make his little girl happy and get her the toy of her dreams. Co-starring WWE superstar Santino Marella, Jingle All The Way 2 is heartwarming and hilarious fun for the whole family!”
Here’s a teaser trailer…
Aw, c’mon, you’re not even going to let me know if Santino does the Mario Bros. voice in the movie? How am I expected to make an informed viewing decision until I know that? Hopefully he takes this thing to the next level and plays it like he’s a native Italian speaker who’s been visiting a voice coach – use his actual Canadian accent, but deliver everything in a super stilted way and “accidentally” slip a summafagun! in here and there. Sure, it would make the movie even more terrible than it likely already is, but I’d be amused.
via Wrestling Inc.
I don’t think I’ve ever heard Santino’s real voice, and I’m not sure I want to.
I’m kind of afraid too.
I’ve heard Santino’s real voice in the Tour of Battle Arts Academy vid. It’s pretty odd.
[youtu.be]
That was very, very weird.
That’s like hearing a voice actor’s real voice for the first time. Its jarring.
whoa.
I’ve always believed this man is actually pretty smart and normal, but it was still weird to confirm this.
Sorry, we’re all out of Harrison Bears, but we still have plenty of Boosters in stock.
I’m not gonna lie: I would watch the SHIT out of a Christmas movie with Santino
Good news then, there should be plenty of shit in this movie.
You actually nailed it, Nathan. Santino was on “Talk is Jericho” a while back and said he had to work with a coach to learn an “American accent” for this movie.
Oh Santino — sometimes you’re still pretty great.
Santino and Larry the Cable Guy in a Jingle All The Way Sequel?
Hopefully Larry the cable guy guy gets to wear a fully functional bear suit to dismember santino with. Sequels should carry over certain things and I think dangerous costumes is really the niche of this franchise.
If it’s anything like the first one, Cartoon Network is going to play it ad nauseum come December.
I always liked the first Jingle All The Way movie so there’s chances I will enjoy the second one too as long as Larry the Cable Guy finds his inner Arnold Schwarzenegger.
[youtu.be]
I kind of missed him.
not watching him on RAW, SD or any other wrestling show! certainly not.
but I missed watching the man having fun and making us do so too, like he used to on his internet show “Foreign Exchange” before. I liked that Santino.
No Booster, no deal. Also, they can’t throw Sinbad a bone here and get him a cameo? The guy is struggling…