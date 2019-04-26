Ivelisse Joins A Large Group Of NXT Hopefuls At WWE’s Latest Tryout

El Rey Network

It was a month ago today that news broke that several wrestlers from Lucha Underground had reached a legal settlement with El Rey and Baba G Productions to get out of their restrictive contracts with the show, which had been keeping them from other wrestling work even though Lucha Underground is on indefinite hiatus. At the time, Ivelisse Vélez was the performer whose future seemed the most uncertain. As of today, we still don’t know exactly what her future will be, but we know what she’s trying to make it.