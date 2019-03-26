The Lucha Underground Lawsuits Are Settled, Freeing Several Wrestlers From Contracts

El Rey Network

Ever since the Fourth Season of Lucha Underground ended, there have been a lot of rumors about the contracts of the wrestlers who performed there, and their continued ability to work while the show’s future is up in the air. Ivelisse said in January that she’d been trying to get out of her contract for a year, with no luck. Joey Ryan backed her up on that, while King Cuerno (aka El Hijo del Fantasma) filed a lawsuit against El Rey Network and Baba G Productions, the company that produces Lucha Underground, for financial damages, as did Texano Jr, although he later withdrew. A separate class action lawsuit was soon fired on behalf of Cuerno, Ivelisse, Joey Ryan, and Kobra Moon (aka Thunder Rosa) seeking release from their contracts.