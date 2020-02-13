Former Olympic Wrestler Jeff Cobb Is Now All Elite

All Elite Wrestling has reportedly been looking to sign a few of wrestling’s big men, and during tonight’s episode of Dynamite, the company revealed its roster is getting a new hoss. As you can see in the videos below (or if you watched tonight’s Dynamite) Jeff Cobb is headed to AEW. His debut match is scheduled for next week against Jon Moxley, but he made his first AEW appearance a week early to help the Inner Circle beat up our eye-patched hero.
.@RealJeffCobb is all elite. Welcome to #AEW pic.twitter.com/K6ilanx58W
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 13, 2020
.@RealJeffCobb HAS ARRIVED! pic.twitter.com/sHWHPq8taB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 13, 2020
Cobb is an accomplished professional and amateur wrestler. In 2004, he represented Guam at the Summer Olympics and competed in freestyle wrestling. He started his pro wrestling career several years later in 2009 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuit.
In late 2018, he signed with Ring of Honor and started wrestling mainly for ROH with some dates in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Shortly before the reveal of his AEW debut, Cobb started taking matches in independent promotions like Black Label Pro, Defy, and OTT, and was announced for the next GCW-produced shoot-style Bloodsport show.
Cobb’s pro wrestling achievements include:
- winning PWG’s 2018 Battle of Los Angles tournament and going on to become PWG World Champion
- competing in NJPW’s World Tag League for the past three years, teaming with Michael Elgin for the first two and Mikey Nicholls in 2019, and competing in the G1 Climax last year
- a months-long undefeated streak in Ring of Honor that was eventually broken by Matt Taven
- winning the ROH World Television Championship
- defeating Will Ospreay at the NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard show in a winner-take-all champion vs. champion match to briefly hold both the TV title and the NEVER Openweight Championship simultaneously
- playing Matanza Cueto and winning the Lucha Underground Championship on Lucha Underground