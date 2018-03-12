News broke overnight that WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested on Saturday, March 10 in Concord, North Carolina, for DWI, or driving while impaired — which, while sounding like DUI, or driving under the influence, isn’t exactly the same thing.
Now that the dust has settled, more details are coming out about just what took place this weekend — and unfortunately, it looks like Hardy’s impairment was due to alcohol consumption after all. According to CBS Sports, the 40-year-old wrestler crashed his 2016 Cadillac CTS-V sedan into a guardrail around 10:20 p.m. Saturday night, sliding for more than 100 feet before spinning out 90 degrees. Hardy caused approximately $8,000 of damage to his car and $5,000 of damage to the guardrail.
TMZ has confirmed that police issued a breathalyzer test, which came back at .25 — more than three times the legal limit. Hardy was placed under arrest at the scene and charged with misdemeanor Driving While Impaired. He was released roughly an hour later. He is due in court on April 16.
Actually alcohol means no Wellness violation possibility so he’s probably in a better spot to not get fired.
Wait, how is crashing your car stone drunk worse than crashing it hopped up on pills? Aren’t they both not great?
I don’t see mention of pills. Did the article get an edit? Or are you inferring something from the distinction made between DWI and DUI? The only other possibility I heard about was that maybe he got nailed for it for getting caught streaming video while driving, since he’d apparently been doing that earlier or something.
Jokes, jokes, jokes. Lets not act like he’s a human being with a problem.
or that he could of killed a bunch of innocent people driving drunk..
Drunk driving is one of those things where I feel people are justified in making jokes or slamming the person in question. It’s one thing when they’re destroying themselves. That’s sad. It’s another entirely when they’re doing things they know they should not – driving while drunk – which could very easily cost the lives of others who have nothing to do with it. It’s lucky it was a guardrail. It could have been a family coming home from dinner out or whatever.
I like Jeff Hardy fine as a performer, but this is asshole behavior.
Being sober is really hard. That being said, not driving while being not sober is really fucking easy.
Luckily, he crashed into a guardrail and not into another vehicle.
Goddamn man, driving with a quarter of your blood being alcohol…what an asshole.
I’m glad nobody got hurt. As far as his status, Jey Uso had a DWI and he’s still a champ. Jeff has more of a history though. Either way, I wish he had someone around him to insist he catch an Uber or something. I know being sober is hard, but hiring a Valet or a bodyguard to follow you around and make sure you don’t do shit like this is way better than risking your life and others as well.