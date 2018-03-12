YouTube

News broke overnight that WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested on Saturday, March 10 in Concord, North Carolina, for DWI, or driving while impaired — which, while sounding like DUI, or driving under the influence, isn’t exactly the same thing.

Now that the dust has settled, more details are coming out about just what took place this weekend — and unfortunately, it looks like Hardy’s impairment was due to alcohol consumption after all. According to CBS Sports, the 40-year-old wrestler crashed his 2016 Cadillac CTS-V sedan into a guardrail around 10:20 p.m. Saturday night, sliding for more than 100 feet before spinning out 90 degrees. Hardy caused approximately $8,000 of damage to his car and $5,000 of damage to the guardrail.

TMZ has confirmed that police issued a breathalyzer test, which came back at .25 — more than three times the legal limit. Hardy was placed under arrest at the scene and charged with misdemeanor Driving While Impaired. He was released roughly an hour later. He is due in court on April 16.