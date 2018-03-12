Jeff Hardy Was Arrested Over The Weekend, And Here’s What We Know

If you’ve been waiting for Jeff Hardy to return from injury and join Matt’s “Woken” Universe, those plans may have hit a real world snag. According to Mike Johnson over at PWInsider, Hardy was arrested on Saturday night in his home state of North Carolina for “driving while impaired.”
Here are the available details at the time of publication:
Hardy, 40-years old, was arrested at 10:20 PM on 3/10 according to the Cabarrus County Sherriff’s Office. He was released a little over an hour later at 11:24 PM. No details have been released yet on the circumstances leading to the arrest. Hardy has also been hit with a 30 day pretrial revocation of his driver’s licence, which means that currently, he cannot legally drive.
Hardy is slated to appear in Cabarrus County Court on 4/16 in regard to his arrest.
Please be bullshit. We need Jeff to make this broken thin g work.
Jeff isn’t a vital part of this working or not at all.
There’s enough cast of characters to replace him just fine.
I would think that the police would hold him for longer than an hour if it was a DUI or the like.
It depends on the state, Texas requires a 24 hour prison stay for a dui arrest but in Pennsylvania you can roll a car and go home or back to the bar as soon as you submit to the blood test. Not sure where NC falls on that spectrum.
fwiw, Texas does not send you to “prison” for 24 hours
Wait there is a woken universe in wwe now? 😂😂
Wrong time frame, Lake of Rejuvinarion.
Hardys gonna Hardy.
Brother Nero.08
Didn’t this just happen to one of The Usos? And nothing happened with them. Granted Jeff is sort of a recidivist, so…
not true, they spent time in the Uso Penitentiary
CM Punk was right.
[m.youtube.com]