Jeff Hardy Was Arrested Over The Weekend, And Here’s What We Know

03.12.18 17 hours ago 12 Comments

If you’ve been waiting for Jeff Hardy to return from injury and join Matt’s “Woken” Universe, those plans may have hit a real world snag. According to Mike Johnson over at PWInsider, Hardy was arrested on Saturday night in his home state of North Carolina for “driving while impaired.”

Here are the available details at the time of publication:

Hardy, 40-years old, was arrested at 10:20 PM on 3/10 according to the Cabarrus County Sherriff’s Office. He was released a little over an hour later at 11:24 PM. No details have been released yet on the circumstances leading to the arrest. Hardy has also been hit with a 30 day pretrial revocation of his driver’s licence, which means that currently, he cannot legally drive.

Hardy is slated to appear in Cabarrus County Court on 4/16 in regard to his arrest.

