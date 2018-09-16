Jeff Hardy Tried A Table Spot Swinging From The Top Of Hell In A Cell

WWE Network

Jeff Hardy finally got a chance to compete in a Hell In A Cell match for the first time in his career on Sunday night as he took on Randy Orton inside Satan’s Structure.

The match opened the main card, with Hardy promising to do something unforgettable inside the cage. The two fought a brutal match that wasn’t exactly going at a fast pace, as one would expect with these two, but it did feature some nasty spots. There was Hardy getting sent through a ladder turned upside down by Orton on a reversal of a suplex attempt.

Orton also went after Hardy’s gauge holes again, this time using a screwdriver to pull on Hardy’s ears in a disgusting spot. Hardy attacked Orton’s back with some vicious chair shots, busting him open, and later hit a Swanton Bomb onto a chair that was on top of Orton.