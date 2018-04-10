Jeff Hardy Finally Returned From Injury On Monday Night Raw

USA Network

Matt Hardy’s “Ultimate Deletion” presented the Hardy Compound to the WWE Universe and resulted in the delightful deletion of Bray Wyatt in the main event of Monday Night Raw just weeks ago. After Wyatt joined Matt at WrestleMania 34, it seemed Jeff would return and naturally join the newly paired duo, especially given his cameo in “Ultimate Deletion.”

Apparently for now, Brother Nero won’t be part of the Woken Universe.

Jeff Hardy made his return to Raw on the Monday after ‘Mania, backing Finn Bálor and new Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins as they faced off with the Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.