YouTube

WWE finally pulled the trigger and allowed Matt Hardy to bring his unique vision to Monday Night Raw. We talked about it a bit in the Best and Worst of Raw for this week, but just like we did for The Final Deletion and DELETE or DECAY back over in Impact, we absolutely most give the Ultimate Deletion the full highlights treatment. You would expect no less from us.

Gang, strap in. It’s a weird, bumpy ride to North Carolina for the Ultimate Deletion.

The Setup

WWE.com

We open with Bray Wyatt making his lantern-lit way the 574 miles from Stamford, Connecticut to Cameron, and looking none the worse for wear. He pauses to smile at the folly of such an ostentatious display of wealth in the form of a giant “H” on the gate and the ruination of the last famous entertainer who dared to tempt fate with wrought iron initials (please, Hammer, do not hurt them or fade away and classify yourself as obsolete).

He does not get long to savor that moment before Vanguard-1 buzzes up into his grill and gives him the ol’ Terminator treatment.

WWE.com

If you didn’t legit crack up at “lantern” on the HUD, I’m not sure if we can be friends. It’s so delightfully simple and stupid. The only thing that would have made this better is if “Husky Harris” was in the bottom right corner or if Vanguard-1 went the full Arnold and was scrolling through potential human language responses and settled on “F*ck you, asshole.”

WWE.com

I stand corrected. Jesus, how did they ever talk Vince McMahon into putting this on the air? This is Re-Animator type sh*t right here. Let me write it out so you can actually see the pitch in black and white: a possessed swampbilly cult leader receives instructions from the hologram of a possessed time traveler being projected from a sentient drone so they may have a professional wrestling match in the woods at midnight, accompanied by piano.