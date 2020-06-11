Jeff Hardy and Sheamus have a match this Sunday at WWE Backlash, and according to a report by Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, things will get heated – and a little gross – between the two beforehand.

The Sheamus vs. Hardy feud began on Smackdown when someone with red hair and a red beard framed Hardy of hitting Elias with his car while intoxicated, both a reference to Hardy’s real-life issues with substance abuse and a device to write the real-life injured Elias off of the show. According to Sportskeeda, this Friday’s episode of Smackdown will feature a contract signing that continues to reference Hardy’s history of addiction.

The plan is reportedly for Sheamus to demand Hardy take “a urine test as he refuses to compete against a ‘junkie.'” Hardy will pee in a cup, but then throw the pee in Sheamus’s face.