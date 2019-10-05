The sad, ongoing struggle between WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy and his worst demons continues as the 42-year old wrestler was arrested earlier this week for driving while intoxicated, and for driving on a revoked drivers license.

Hardy was previously arrested for the same offense last March, with both incidents happening in his home state of North Carolina. Per TMZ, Hardy was busted this time in Moore County, NC, on Thursday at around 10:30 PM. He was also arrested for public intoxication in Myrtle Beach, SC, back in July.