Rock Legend Joan Jett Will Play Ronda Rousey To The Ring At WrestleMania

03.26.19 1 hour ago

YouTube

While Elias may have declared himself the “headlining musical act” at April’s WrestleMania 35, an announcement made by WWE public relations on Tuesday morning makes him an opening act at best.

Per the announcement made on Twitter, rock icon Joan Jett will be in at MetLife Stadium to play Ronda Rousey to the ring for her history making Raw Women’s Championship main event match with a live performance of ‘Bad Reputation,’ a song that is linked to Rousey (and the opening credits of Freaks and Geeks) for an entire generation.

Here’s the announcement:

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSbad reputationjoan jettRONDA ROUSEYWRESTLEMANIA 35WWE
