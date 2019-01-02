John Cena Showered Becky Lynch With Praise Before Offering A Warning

WWE

Obviously the biggest thing that happened on last night’s pre-taped New Years edition of Smackdown Live was the confrontation between a returning John Cena and Becky Lynch, and the mixed tag match against Adrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega that it led to. Ever since the spoilers dropped, fans (including our commenters) have had a lot to say about The Man’s disrespectful attitude toward WWE’s biggest mainstream star, and how willing he was to sell for her and put her over. After the segment, Cena gave a backstage interview in which he made it clear just how much respect he has for what Lynch is doing these days. It’s within the realm of kayfabe (although as usual, kayfabe gets blurry when Cena’s around), but his positivity towards her recent work is palpable.