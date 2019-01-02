John Cena Showered Becky Lynch With Praise Before Offering A Warning

01.02.19 27 mins ago

WWE

Obviously the biggest thing that happened on last night’s pre-taped New Years edition of Smackdown Live was the confrontation between a returning John Cena and Becky Lynch, and the mixed tag match against Adrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega that it led to. Ever since the spoilers dropped, fans (including our commenters) have had a lot to say about The Man’s disrespectful attitude toward WWE’s biggest mainstream star, and how willing he was to sell for her and put her over. After the segment, Cena gave a backstage interview in which he made it clear just how much respect he has for what Lynch is doing these days. It’s within the realm of kayfabe (although as usual, kayfabe gets blurry when Cena’s around), but his positivity towards her recent work is palpable.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHJohn CenaWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP