John Cena Debuted His ‘Sixth Move Of Doom’ In China, And It’s Hilarious

I believe the unofficial rundown of John Cena’s “five moves of doom” is as follows:

punch

jumping shoulderblock (x 2)

duck a haymaker, into the Proto-bomb

Five-Knuckle Shuffle™

Attitude Adjustment®

Over the years he’s added and taken away various moves from his repertoire, such as “The Throwback,” the diving leg drop to a standing opponent from the top rope, a comically bad but awesome hurricanrana, and a springboard stunner that connected 100% of the time despite only connecting about 0% of the time. There have been others, but Cena — now with SHREDDED, VEINY PHYSIQUE to compliment his role in an upcoming Jackie Chan flick — recently promised that’d he’d been working on a “sixth move of doom,” and that he’d debut it when WWE went to Shanghai, China.

Never say John Cena’s not a man of his word, jack, because that event happened on Saturday, and ladies and gentlemen, I present to you new move #6: the LIGHTNING FIST.