John Cena Debuted His ‘Sixth Move Of Doom’ In China, And It’s Hilarious

#China #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #WWE
09.01.18 1 hour ago

YouTube

I believe the unofficial rundown of John Cena’s “five moves of doom” is as follows:

  • punch
  • jumping shoulderblock (x 2)
  • duck a haymaker, into the Proto-bomb
  • Five-Knuckle Shuffle™
  • Attitude Adjustment®

Over the years he’s added and taken away various moves from his repertoire, such as “The Throwback,” the diving leg drop to a standing opponent from the top rope, a comically bad but awesome hurricanrana, and a springboard stunner that connected 100% of the time despite only connecting about 0% of the time. There have been others, but Cena — now with SHREDDED, VEINY PHYSIQUE to compliment his role in an upcoming Jackie Chan flick — recently promised that’d he’d been working on a “sixth move of doom,” and that he’d debut it when WWE went to Shanghai, China.

Never say John Cena’s not a man of his word, jack, because that event happened on Saturday, and ladies and gentlemen, I present to you new move #6: the LIGHTNING FIST.

Around The Web

TOPICS#China#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSCHINAJohn CenaPRO WRESTLINGWWEwwe live

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP