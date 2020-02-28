WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: John Cena Returns

John Cena returns on tonight’s Smackdown, but sorry everyone, he already made the best joke about it.

Thank you to @WWE for allowing me the opportunity to come to #Smackdown @WWEonFOX to promote a project nearly 20 years in the making. #InvisibleMan 🖐😁 https://t.co/vN3FcK8RN2 pic.twitter.com/OWqhxUPyB6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 12, 2020

Shut it down, shut it all down.

It was on SmackDown where The Cenation Leader made his dynamic debut nearly 18 years ago, when he channeled “Ruthless Aggression” to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his debut match. Since that fateful night, Cena went on to become WWE’s standard-bearer, earning 16 World Championships and inspiring countless WWE fans to “Never Give Up.” An icon in the ring and the star of such blockbuster films as “Bumblebee,” “Blockers” and the upcoming “F9: The Fast Saga,” Cena will soon bring his signature “Hustle, Loyalty and Respect” back to SmackDown, as first reported by WWE Backstage on FS1. (via WWE.com)

Also, Goldberg is the champion now! Oh no! At least WrestleMania will be shorter with him and Lesnar as the champions? Looking for a bright side here.

