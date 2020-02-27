WWE’s latest event in Saudi Arabia is in the books, and it ended on a major title change that shakes up the card for WrestleMania 36 : 53-year old Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg defeated The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a whopping two minutes and 10 seconds to become WWE’s Universal Champion.

In case you missed it, The Fiend — who survived 11 stomps from Seth Rollins, a fall into exploding electrical equipment, a strap match with Daniel Bryan, and a sledgehammer shot while buried under a ladder, a steel chair, tools, and a toolbox with minimal to no damage whatsoever — got pinned after four spears, a Jackhammer that looked like this …

… and a hook of the leg that was technically just a lackadaisical pulling of the tights to become a two-time Universal Champion. Goldberg will now move into a headlining position at WrestleMania, where he’ll go one-on-one with the winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match at Elimination Chamber pay-per-view®. This is expected to be Roman Reigns, to set up a battle of spears for the Universal Championship. Of course, we’ll have to see how it all shakes out at the Elimination Chamber and on Friday night’s Smackdown.

Fingers crossed that Goldberg’s WrestleMania opponent ends up being Kevin Nash.