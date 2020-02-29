The most hyped aspect of this week’s episode of Smackdown was the return of John Cena part-time wrestler, full-time movie star, and future friend of BTS . Everyone assumed that Cena would use this appearance to begin an angle for a match at this year’s WrestleMania and that’s exactly what happened – with an opponent that many fans expected.

Clips of some of Cena’s career highlights were interspersed throughout the episode, and the man himself made his return at the end of the show. Cena told his hometown crowd that he was there to answer the question of what he’s doing at WrestleMania, and said this year he was “doing something different.” Because he cares about the future of WWE and respects how much work wrestlers do “day in and day out” to get “even one WrestleMania moment,” the former Doctor of Thuganomics said he would not perform at WWE’s biggest show this year. His statement that “This is not goodbye, but it is goodbye for now,” was met with boos.

After saying he didn’t know the next time he’d be back, Cena started to leave the arena, high fiving and saluting fans on his way out. But when he paused on the entrance ramp, the lights briefly went out in the arena, and everyone could tell what was going to happen next, which you can watch here: