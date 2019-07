Game Changer Wrestling

Jon Moxley‘s summer after leaving WWE has been an eventful one, with the former Dean Ambrose participating in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax 29, making his “unsanctioned” All Elite Wrestling debut, and performing on the American independent scene.

Per an announcement by Game Changer Wrestling, he’ll further expand his horizons two weeks after he wrestles Kenny Omega at AEW All Out when he takes on former UFC Champion Josh Barnett at Game Changer Wrestling’s Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 2.