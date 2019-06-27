AEW Added A Dangerous Stipulation To Jon Moxley’s Match At Fyter Fest

AEW

When All Elite Wrestling added Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc to their roster, it seemed like there could be a more violent and bloody element to the promotion than most other current televised wrestling. (Janela thought there would be.) The addition of Jon Moxley, who used barbed wire in his teaser video for his post-WWE career, made deathmatches or at least extreme hardcore matches in AEW seem more likely. After his match with Dustin at Double or Nothing, Executive Vice President Cody made it clear that the company at least doesn’t have an issue with the use of blood.

Two wrestlers with deathmatch experience, Janela and Moxley, were booked against each other for this Saturday’s Fyter Fest, and have since been cutting promos on each other about who is more extreme and violent. As of an announcement today, the violence of their match won’t be restricted by regular wrestling rules. According to the video below, “Due to both competitors’ propensity for violence and the statements coming from both camps, AEW has decided to strip this match of all rules. This is a non-sanctioned match.”