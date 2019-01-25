AEW

All Elite Wrestling announced the latest official member of their roster, Jungle Boy, on the evening of January 24. The son of 90210 and Riverdale actor Luke Perry, the new AEW performer started wrestling under the name Nate Coy in 2015. As Jungle Boy, he broke out as an independent wrestling star in late 2018 when he appeared at GCW’s Joey Janela‘s LA Confidential. (Janela is now AEW affiliated.) Since then, Boy had has had high profile matches for GCW and Bar Wrestling, and made his PWG debut last week against Brody King.

The best picture I’ve ever been a part of. Thank you so much @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB and @CodyRhodes. I am so thrilled to officially be a part of @AEWrestling! https://t.co/FtmSpIiagw — Jungleboy (@boy_myth_legend) January 25, 2019

AEW teased Jungle Boy’s signing, the news of which was leaked to Wrestling News World earlier this month, in the first episode of their AEW – The Road To Double Or Nothing series, in which Cody and the Young Bucks will document their journey to AEW’s first show on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The video also announced, in true AEW fashion, the date of another announcement that will be made at an event and streamed online. The Double Or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party will take place on February 7, 2019, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET from the Talent Pool at the MGM Grand Hotel.