Kane’s Entrance Theme Played As He Accepted His Victory In Knox County’s Mayoral Race

08.03.18 33 mins ago

History was made in Knox County, Tennessee on Thursday night, as Kane became the first two-time Slammy Award winner to become the county’s mayor. I did not fact check this but I am assuming this to be the case for like 10,000 different reasons.

Anyway, Glenn Jacobs is the mayor-elect, now, as the Republican nominee for the role boat raced his Democratic opponent, Linda Haney. We’re all sitting and waiting for how this will impact Kane’s future as a professional wrestler, because I imagine it’ll be tough to juggle mayoral duties with a run in WWE.

We also know that Jacobs made it a point to have his past career be a part of his celebration on Thursday night. Thanks to a video from the Knoxville News Sentinel, we got to watch Jacobs address the crowd after winning the election. Prior to that, though, he had to walk onto the stage, and there was only one song appropriate for the situation: “Slow Chemical” by Finger Eleven.

TAGSKANE

