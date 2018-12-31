Ken Shamrock Is Returning To U.S. Pro Wrestling On Super Bowl Weekend

WWE Network

You know how every pro wrestler and wrestling show in the world flocks to the location of WrestleMania to run shows on WrestleMania weekend? A production company is doing that with this year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta, GA, promoting two nights of events that include everyone from Joey Ryan and Kris Wolf to most of the best characters from Lucha Underground.

And, in an announcement made on Monday afternoon, Ken Shamrock.

Shamrock (who showed up to a Bellator fight alongside Road Warrior Animal, has sworn an oath of protection to Kim Kardashian, and says he could’ve kicked Brock Lesnar’s ass) is returning for his first pro wrestling match in the United States since 2009. Here’s the announcement: