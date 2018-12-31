Ken Shamrock Is Returning To U.S. Pro Wrestling On Super Bowl Weekend

12.31.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

WWE Network

You know how every pro wrestler and wrestling show in the world flocks to the location of WrestleMania to run shows on WrestleMania weekend? A production company is doing that with this year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta, GA, promoting two nights of events that include everyone from Joey Ryan and Kris Wolf to most of the best characters from Lucha Underground.

And, in an announcement made on Monday afternoon, Ken Shamrock.

Shamrock (who showed up to a Bellator fight alongside Road Warrior Animal, has sworn an oath of protection to Kim Kardashian, and says he could’ve kicked Brock Lesnar’s ass) is returning for his first pro wrestling match in the United States since 2009. Here’s the announcement:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Pro Wrestling#Independent Wrestling
TAGSINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGKEN SHAMROCKPRO WRESTLINGSUPER BOWL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP