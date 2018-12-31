NJPW

Wrestle Kingdom 13 is approaching fast, and New Japan Pro Wrestling is, of course, working to build hype for the January 4, 2019, event. On that day, the Tokyo Dome will be main-evented by G1 Climax tournament winner Hiroshi Tanahashi challenging Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. In addition to a battle for the direction of the company, this will be the second-ever singles match between these two wrestlers. For those that haven’t seen their first match before or want to revisit it, Omega vs. Tanahashi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship from The New Beginning in Niigata on February 14, 2016, is free on NJPW World or the NJPW YouTube channel this week.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This match was a huge step for Kenny Omega’s career, and signaled a significant reshuffling of the New Japan main event scene. In February 2016, NJPW was facing the loss of some of their biggest stars. AJ Styles failed to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 10 (in the awesome match that NJPW put up for free before another wrestling company’s biggest show of 2018) and was beaten out of the Bullet Club in an attack led by the Young Bucks and Omega. Other Biz Cliz brothers and key players in the heavyweight tag team scene, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, challenged for the tag titles for the final time in Niigata and would make their own, more emotional departure at Honor Rising 2016 later the same month.