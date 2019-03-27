Kenny Omega Has Zero Interest In Coming To WWE

YouTube

For most of this century, WWE has been widely seen as the only game in town for American professional wrestling. For a lot of people, the indies seem like a place to get started in wrestling, and maybe to wind your career down years later, but if all goes according to plan (says the conventional thinking) in between you hope to spend some time in WWE, the only game in town for “mainstream” wrestling, and the best choice for making a living doing it.

So it’s interesting to look at Kenny Omega right now. He’s one of the most famous Wrestlers in the world, and #1 on the most recent PWI 100, but he’s never really worked for WWE (aside from a brief stint in a developmental territory in 2005-06). As we move towards the official debut of All Elite Wrestling on May 25, Omega is clearly exactly where he wants to be, as one of the top guys in that company as well as an Executive Vice President. Recently on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Kenny was asked if he’s interesting in WWE, and he had this to say (thanks to 411Mania for the transcript):