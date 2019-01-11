Kenny Omega Has Reportedly Turned Down WWE’s ‘Fantastic Offer’

NJPW

Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer over at the Wrestling Observer dropped the news that WWE had made a ‘fantastic offer’ to sign Kenny Omega, following Omega’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship loss at Wrestle Kingdom 13 and announcement that he’d be leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling when his contract was up. That led to tons of speculation and comments from relevant parties, including Hulk Hogan saying everyone should experience the McDonald’s of wrestling.

According to the most recent report from The Observer, it looks as though Omega has formally turned down said fantastic offer, and is expected to join All Elite Wrestling after February 1, when he’s a free agent. The report mentions that Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page also turned down WWE offers, despite Triple H offering “unique” deals. Meltz mentions that Page in particular was offered a chance to work NXT for WWE main roster money, and be pushed as the top star of the brand.