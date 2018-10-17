Kevin Owens Had Surgery On Both Of His Knees

We’ve known for a week now that Kevin Owens was taking time off from wrestling for knee surgery, which was why Bobby Lashley beat him up so badly on last week’s Raw. Now that the surgery has apparently happened, Owens revealed via his Twitter account that it’s more serious than we previously suspected.
It seems Kevin has had surgery not just on one knee, but on both. It’s extremely in character, by the way, to reveal this detail with a deadpan joke. One might conclude that this news means the reports from last week that his injury wasn’t that serious and he wouldn’t be out for long were underselling his situation. As of this writing, there’s no announced timetable for when we can expect to see him back on WWE. It’s possible he’ll return alongside his best friend Sami Zayn, who has been out since June for double rotator cuff surgeries.
It’s impossible to look at KO’s body of work since arriving in WWE and not see a guy who’s pushed himself nonstop for a long time, and seems like he could use a break, even if double knee surgery is far from the ideal vacation. In the meantime, Owens’ always-entertaining energy will be missed on WWE programming.
Well shit
Saw another report he’ll probably miss Mania
[media.giphy.com]
Probably a blessing in disguise, booking-wise. He was made to look like crap in his feud with Strowman. After a big absence, he can return by beating the crap out of someone and look like a threat again.