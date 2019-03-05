More sad news from the pro wrestling world this morning as wrestling legend King Kong Bundy, former WrestleMania main-eventer and namesake of the family from Married … With Children, has died. The announcement was made by Bundy’s longtime friend Chris Herro in a post on Facebook. Bundy (real name Chris Pallies) was 61 years old.
WWE also shared the news of Bundy’s passing.
WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Legend King Kong Bundy has passed away.
Bundy was appropriately called the “walking condominium,” standing at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds. The sight of Bundy stepping between the ropes was intimidating enough, but his crushing offense proved that he was every bit as destructive as advertised. In fact, Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up.