More sad news from the pro wrestling world this morning as wrestling legend King Kong Bundy, former WrestleMania main-eventer and namesake of the family from Married … With Children, has died. The announcement was made by Bundy’s longtime friend Chris Herro in a post on Facebook. Bundy (real name Chris Pallies) was 61 years old.

WWE also shared the news of Bundy’s passing.

WWE is saddened to learn that King Kong Bundy has passed away.https://t.co/SNrSunQYeQ — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2019