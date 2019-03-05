King Kong Bundy, Wrestling Legend And WrestleMania Main-Eventer, Has Died

03.05.19 2 hours ago

WWE Network

More sad news from the pro wrestling world this morning as wrestling legend King Kong Bundy, former WrestleMania main-eventer and namesake of the family from Married … With Children, has died. The announcement was made by Bundy’s longtime friend Chris Herro in a post on Facebook. Bundy (real name Chris Pallies) was 61 years old.

WWE also shared the news of Bundy’s passing.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Legend King Kong Bundy has passed away.

Bundy was appropriately called the “walking condominium,” standing at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds. The sight of Bundy stepping between the ropes was intimidating enough, but his crushing offense proved that he was every bit as destructive as advertised. In fact, Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSdeathsKING KONG BUNDYPRO WRESTLINGWWEWWF

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 22 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP