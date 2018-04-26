DailyMotion

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Daily Motion here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Married… with Children. What Is It?

Back in the mid-1980s, upstart network Fox — long before the success of The Simpsons, and even longer before it turned into a hardcore sex channel — decided its first prime-time, live action sitcom should subvert the tropes of classic shows about happy families and be about a group of violent, depressed and stupid assholes who failed at life and take it out on each other. The result was Married … with Children, the story of a former high school football star who got married too young, had a couple of kids, and ended up selling shoes.

The show ended up running for 11 seasons with over 250 episodes, changing the sitcom game (and establishing Fox as a network) enough for The Simpsons to truly work, and transforming its nihilistic Archie Bunker lead Al into a cult hero. The Parents Television Council called it the, “crudest comedy on prime time television … peppered with lewd punch lines about sex, masturbation, the gay lifestyle, and the lead character’s fondness for pornographic magazines and strip clubs.” So, you know. Huge hit.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

A couple, actually! Married … with Children‘s creators were actually big wrestling fans, naming the core family the “Bundys” after WWF star King Kong Bundy, and the Bundys’ next doors neighbors the “Rhoades,” after wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes. There’s a Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling episode we’ll eventually get to, and this one, featuring an appearance from the family’s namesake and the best thing that ever happens on Married … with Children: gratuitous, unrealistic use of stuffed dummies.