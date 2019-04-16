Kofi Kingston Responded To Billy Graham’s Advice That He Should ‘Do Some Steroids’

Earlier this month, former WWE Champion Superstar Billy Graham made Old Man Yells At Cloud-style headlines when he watched Kofi Kingston win the big one in one of the main events of WrestleMania 35, called it a “joke,” and “urged” Kingston to “do some steroids.”

The exact quote, just so you know I’m not misrepresenting anyone:

“Notice the word ‘Heavyweight’ in his Title…so my man, I urge you to start doing some steroids and add about 50 pounds of solid muscle to your championship body.”

Kingston’s been too busy, you know, being WWE Champion to address Graham’s advice and fantasy booking, but he finally opened up about his point of view in an interview with Newsweek. It’s a much more diplomatic response than ours would’ve been, and which would’ve probably involved the phrase, “Big Poppa Oxygen Pump.”

