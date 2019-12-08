WWE Has Released Both Members Of The Ascension

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper), Sin Cara and Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor) of The Ascension . WWE wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

On Sunday afternoon, WWE announced that it had agreed to grant the release requests of both Sin Cara and Luke Harper. A little later in the day, WWE.com amended the “future endeavoring” announcement by adding two additional names: Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension.

Konnor and Viktor are best known for their 364-day run with the NXT Tag Team Championship, winning them from Adrian Neville and Corey Graves on September 12, 2013, and holding onto them until September 11, 2014, when they were unseated by The Lucha Dragons (including fellow Sunday release Sin Cara) at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way.

Konnor joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2005 as part of the then-developmental Deep South Wrestling, and first made it to WWE television as a rat-themed and cheese-obsessed rookie on the game show version of NXT. Viktor joined the company in 2011, and would find success by replacing Kenneth Cameron (aka Bram) as Konnor’s tag team partner. The duo competed in this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania, and their final televised match was a loss to Heavy Machinery on Main Event a day later.