WWE Finally Granted The Release Requests Of Multiple Superstars

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper) and Sin Cara. WWE wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

In this case, it means that WWE has finally granted the release of both Sin Cara and Luke Harper, following their requests. The announcement blurb on WWE.com was predictably taciturn.

Sin Cara requested his release back at the start of November, citing a lack of opportunity despite years of hard work.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity they gave me, however, I realized that I am trapped in a place where I am not valued as an athlete or talent. I have worked hard and honestly for many years to polish my trade, I have been loyal, respectful, a team player, support and I have waited patiently for the opportunity to show the world everything I can do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came or I feel that it will ever come while I remain where I am.”

As of today I have been granted my release from WWE.

Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JLUJoJPBmR — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 8, 2019

Luke Harper, who recently trademarked his old “Brodie Lee” name, requested his release way back in April. The reasons for his request were similar, in that he wanted to “continue to grow as a performer,” and couldn’t do that sitting at home waiting for creative to come up with an idea. He made a surprise return at September’s Clash of Champions to team with his former partner Erick Rowan, but quickly disappeared from television again.