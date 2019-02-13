Kurt Angle’s Final Wrestling Match Could Happen At WrestleMania 35

WWE Raw

Kurt Angle’s career has been in “semi-retirement” for a while now, but that hasn’t stopped him from joining The Shield, competing in the Royal Rumble, and even competing on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Angle’s on-screen story as of late has revolved around his career slowing down, so it makes a lot of sense that he’d be having his final WWE match soon. Well, as final as any wrestler’s “final match” can be. According to Brad Shepard over at the Oh You Didn’t Know Wrestling Show, the current plan is for Angle to formally and officially end his in-ring career as a sports-entertainer at the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 35.

No other details are available at the time, but it makes a lot of sense. What’s a WWE show in 2018-2019 without a big long Baron Corbin segment? Plus there’s a possible grudge match against Drew McIntyre, who isn’t doing much on any of the rumored or proposed Mania cards. I think even diehard fans of Kurt Angle would be happy to see him going out on a high note and not continue to try to stretch out his career, and I hope at the very least Stone Cold Steve Austin shows up to serenade him into the sunset.