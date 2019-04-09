Lars Sullivan Stopped Lurking And Finally Debuted On The Raw After WrestleMania

04.08.19 1 hour ago

WWE Raw

It turned out the first post-WrestleMania surprise debut on Monday Night Raw was actually one of its most thoroughly announced.

Late last year, the WWE main roster started advertising the “coming soon” debut of Lars Sullivan, NXT’s “freak.” After a few weeks, that announcement became the debut of six different NXT stars, and Lars seemingly disappeared while the other five debuted and began competing on Raw and Smackdown. He was rumored to be involved in a “major” WrestleMania program with John Cena, which never materialized. The story became that he’d been sent home to deal with anxiety and depression issues.

Lars finally materialized on the Raw after ‘Mania, showing up to confront and attack WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, of all people. Angle had made an appearance to attack Baron Corbin for beating him in his farewell match, and got lurk’d. You can check out a clip of the debut below.

