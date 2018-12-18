Six NXT Superstars Are On Their Way To The WWE Main Roster

12.17.18 35 mins ago 2 Comments

WWE

When Raw began, the McMahons promised changes to come, including new faces. Halfway through the show, they didn’t exactly make good on that promise, but they made it more specific, by announcing which six NXT folks are headed for Raw and Smackdown. One was Lars Sullivan, whose arrival has been promised since Survivor Series, and one is Nikki Cross, who we’ve all suspected was coming up soon for months now, as she’s worked Smackdown house shows and even had a match on the most recent UK Smackdown episode. The other four are completely new, although they all seem like obvious choices to call up.

