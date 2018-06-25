The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on YouTube here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.
I’ve Never Heard Of Laverne & Shirley. What Is It?
Nostalgia for the “good old days” of the 1950s struck the United States in the 1970s, because every time America takes a step forward it freaks out and wants to take 15 steps back. If you want to be blatant, the most popular show of the day was called Happy Days; a sitcom about average American (cough white cough) kids growing up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, before all those pesky civil rights and political unrests and Vietnams.
The most popular character from Happy Days was Arthur Fonzarelli, “The Fonz,” a cool greaser daredevil and TV’s original Steve Urkel. He was so popular, in fact, that you could spin off a show whose entire plot was, “it’s two girls Fonzie knows,” and have it run for eight seasons.
Enter: Laverne & Shirley, about two girls Fonzie knows who work at a brewery in Milwaukee. It was the most watched show in the damn country, and spawned multiple animated spinoffs of its own, including one where they join the army, go into outer space, fight King Kong, and take orders from an anthropomorphic pig.
And There’s A Wrestling Episode?
Yes, and it involves Laverne and Shirley becoming a tag team to save a bunch of orphans. I made sure to type that after the thing about the pig. Sadly they never end up in an 8-man tag against Schlemiel, Schlimazel, and the team of Hasenpfeffer Incorporated.
Re: the 1950’s nostalgia. I took a class called Pop Culture of the 20th Century my last semester at Temple (I thought it was going to be a huge blow-off but turned out being really informative). One of the things the professor talked about was how the Boomers were the first generation to be teenagers with disposable income. All the generations before the Boomers either went to work or went to war as teenagers. So the Boomers were the first ones who had nostalgia for their teen years.
This may be my favorite one yet!
I know that an old magazine cover had Laverne and Shirley “versus” King Kong:
[omniversalobservations.tumblr.com]
But did that actually happen in the cartoon?
The “old-timey 1950s boxing announcer” was Laverne’s dad, Frank DeFazio.
I know this was ‘set’ in the 50s, but the fact that The Crusher and Dick the Bruiser weren’t somehow involved in this makes my heart sad.
No mention for the young and uninitiated that Laverne is played Academy Award nominated director Penny Marshall best known for “A League of their Own”? That means Penny Marshall could work. Not surprised really.