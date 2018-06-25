YouTube

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on YouTube here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Laverne & Shirley. What Is It?

Nostalgia for the “good old days” of the 1950s struck the United States in the 1970s, because every time America takes a step forward it freaks out and wants to take 15 steps back. If you want to be blatant, the most popular show of the day was called Happy Days; a sitcom about average American (cough white cough) kids growing up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, before all those pesky civil rights and political unrests and Vietnams.

The most popular character from Happy Days was Arthur Fonzarelli, “The Fonz,” a cool greaser daredevil and TV’s original Steve Urkel. He was so popular, in fact, that you could spin off a show whose entire plot was, “it’s two girls Fonzie knows,” and have it run for eight seasons.

Enter: Laverne & Shirley, about two girls Fonzie knows who work at a brewery in Milwaukee. It was the most watched show in the damn country, and spawned multiple animated spinoffs of its own, including one where they join the army, go into outer space, fight King Kong, and take orders from an anthropomorphic pig.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

Yes, and it involves Laverne and Shirley becoming a tag team to save a bunch of orphans. I made sure to type that after the thing about the pig. Sadly they never end up in an 8-man tag against Schlemiel, Schlimazel, and the team of Hasenpfeffer Incorporated.