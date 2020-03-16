It is not an understatement to say that the spread of COVID-19 has completely upended regular life across the world. As multiple states order businesses to close and public events to be canceled, however, we still await news regarding the cancelation or postponement of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5, as well as the slew of WWE and independent wrestling events surrounding it.

We’re not the only ones waiting: Wrestlers the world over await the decision, knowing its potential economic impact and health concerns. Even inside WWE, the situation is described as “fluid,” according to a recent TMZ Sports article, with an option of an empty-arena live show still on the table. Forbes caught up with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, who did not mince words when asked if he is comfortable wrestling for WWE during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak: