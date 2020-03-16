It is not an understatement to say that the spread of COVID-19 has completely upended regular life across the world. As multiple states order businesses to close and public events to be canceled, however, we still await news regarding the cancelation or postponement of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5, as well as the slew of WWE and independent wrestling events surrounding it.
We’re not the only ones waiting: Wrestlers the world over await the decision, knowing its potential economic impact and health concerns. Even inside WWE, the situation is described as “fluid,” according to a recent TMZ Sports article, with an option of an empty-arena live show still on the table. Forbes caught up with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, who did not mince words when asked if he is comfortable wrestling for WWE during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:
“I am not. Just because how the situation has kind of flared up, and the little amount of time it has [flared up], I just don’t think it’s smart. I dunno. I just feel like all of the wrestlers, and the production crew and just everybody involved are coming from different states, and coming from different countries, and travel through airports and being in contact with everybody. So, yeah, I definitely—I don’t feel comfortable with the whole idea of it.”
Rush hasn’t ever held back in regards to his standing with and feelings about the company for which he works, but it’s hard to imagine he is the only WWE employee who feels the way he does. (It’s kind of hard to practice social distancing when you’re in a headlock, y’know?) His feelings have been publicly echoed by current Impact Wrestling star Sami Callahan, who took to Twitter recently to say until the crisis begins to recede, he will not be at any wrestling shows.
Only time will tell if WrestleMania week happens this year — but suffice it to say that if it does, Lio Rush will likely sit it out.