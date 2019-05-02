Lio Rush Opened Up About Issues Backstage At WWE

WWE

WWE wrestler and manager Lio Rush has recently been the subject of rumors that he has heat backstage. Yesterday, he took the time to respond and made some serious claims about issues he’s having in the company.

The initial report about Rush’s workplace problems was published by Fightful earlier this week, with a staff member writing that “Lio Rush would be very lucky to be back on the main roster any time soon, if ever” according to their sources. The tension between Rush and the rest of the locker room was said to stem from “Rush’s insistence to have his wife present at almost all times” because he was trying to get a reality show with for them and Rush ignoring advice from Finn Balor about the situation.