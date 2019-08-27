A Main Roster WWE Superstar Is Headed To NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

08.27.19 30 mins ago

WWE

NXT UK, arguably the E-show of WWE (205 Live is the D Show), is having its second TakeOver event this Saturday, August 31. Much like NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool featured a surprise appearance from Finn Balor, it looks like NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff will feature a less surprisingly appearance from a European main roster superstar, Cesaro.

