NXT UK, arguably the E-show of WWE (205 Live is the D Show), is having its second TakeOver event this Saturday, August 31. Much like NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool featured a surprise appearance from Finn Balor, it looks like NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff will feature a less surprisingly appearance from a European main roster superstar, Cesaro.
A Main Roster WWE Superstar Is Headed To NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff
Emily Pratt 08.27.19 30 mins ago
