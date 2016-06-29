Mark Hunt Is Taunting Brock Lesnar With Badly Photoshopped Undertaker Videos

06.29.16 3 Comments
Mark Hunt Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is returning to the octagon to fight Mark Hunt at UFC 200 with the blessing of somewhere between one and two members of the McMahon family. If that one hype video wasn’t enough to get you Full Mojo Rawley for the fight, maybe this will help.

If you were on the internet during the NBA Finals, you know the new sports blog hotness is adding photoshopped heads to previously unrelated movie or TV clips for emphasis. Think LeBron James humiliated the Golden State Warriors? Here’s Steph Curry’s head where Ned Stark’s should be! They’re like Crying Jordans in motion, and we’ve probably created seven or eight of them since you started reading this paragraph.

Mark Hunt shared one of those clips on his personal Facebook by way of Craziest Sports Fights, a site dedicated to some extremely crazy sports fights.

And now … well, let’s let Hunt name it.

bwahaha me vs brock lesnar in the wwe

You can tell Hunt doesn’t actually watch pro wrestling, or else he’d know that Brock eventually won this feud, but only after some wacky referee errors and a sh*t-ton of dick-kicking. Just all the dick-kicking in the world. Maybe all those Brock/Taker matches were to improve his standing game.

(Watch your crotch, Mark.)

