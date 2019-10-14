Your first response to that headline might be, “Well, sure, everybody in charge of a wrestling promotion right now would like to have CM Punk return to wrestling on their roster,” but this one comes with a full-on social media press.

In a recent post made to Instagram, House of Glory wrestling’s new owner, Master P — best known for the holy trinity of Nickelodeon’s Romeo!, a confusingly received run in World Championship Wrestling, and ‘Make ’em Say Ugh’ — put out a formal request for the former Best in the World to join his team.