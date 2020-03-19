Matt Hardy Made A Surprising AEW Debut To End Tonight’s Dynamite

After the Inner Circle won the advantage in the cage match in the night’s main event, Chris Jericho cut a promo gloating at the Elite, who would also be down a man for the match because of their opponents’s attack of Nick Jackson last week. Matt Jackson responded that though they would have the disadvantage in the match, they wouldn’t be fighting four-on-five.

While Jackson was speaking, Hardy’s drone Vanguard 1 began to fly over the ring, and Hardy was revealed to be standing in the dark arena, dressed in his Broken Matt gear. As the Inner Circle looked shaken, Hardy pointed at them and did the Delete gesture. He’ll be the fifth man on the Elite Blood & Guts team next week, meaning the match is now Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Kenny Omega, Cody, Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Matt Hardy. And yes, somebody already thought of All Delete Wrestling.